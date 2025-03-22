Left Menu

Global Science Updates: From Saving the Alps' Glaciers to International Space Collaborations

Swiss scientists aim to preserve the Alps' largest glacier, despite rapid ice losses due to warming. The Netherlands launches a fund to lure foreign scientists. Japan's Astroscale partners with Indian space firms Digantara and Bellatrix Aerospace to address space debris, with hopes to serve Indian clients soon.

Swiss scientists are racing against the clock to save the largest glacier in the Alps, with hopes that global warming can be limited to under two degrees Celsius. Despite inevitable ice loss, experts suggest partial preservation is possible. The latest UN report states that global glaciers are shrinking at unprecedented rates.

In a move to boost its scientific community, the Netherlands plans to establish a fund aimed at attracting leading international scientists. Education Minister Eppo Bruins announced the initiative, emphasizing its urgent implementation, although he has yet to disclose an official timeline.

Japan's Astroscale is expanding its operations to the Asia-Pacific region by partnering with Indian space enterprises Digantara and Bellatrix Aerospace. The collaboration focuses on technology and services to tackle space debris challenges, with anticipated service offerings for Indian clients in the coming years.

