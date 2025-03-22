WMO at 75: A Legacy of Forecasting, A Future of Urgent Action

This year’s World Meteorological Day carries special significance as the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) marks its 75th anniversary. The milestone is being celebrated with a strong message: while the world has made enormous progress in weather forecasting and climate science, urgent action is still needed to ensure that no one is left behind in the face of increasing climate-related risks.

Observed annually on 23 March, World Meteorological Day honours the establishment of the WMO and recognizes the critical work of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) worldwide. These agencies are at the frontline of weather and climate action, delivering life-saving forecasts, monitoring vital environmental systems, and contributing to global resilience and economic sustainability.

75 Years of Global Cooperation in Weather and Climate

Since its founding in 1950 as a specialized agency of the United Nations, the WMO has led the coordination of the free and unrestricted exchange of meteorological, hydrological, and climate data across the globe. This exchange underpins everything from local storm warnings to strategic decisions on food security, aviation safety, disaster risk reduction, and infrastructure planning.

“We are more than just weather forecasters,” said Celeste Saulo, Secretary-General of the WMO. “For 75 years, we have transformed science into global action — saving lives, supporting economies, and securing our planet’s future. Our mission has never been more urgent.”

Today, that mission faces unprecedented challenges. The WMO recently confirmed that 2024 was the hottest year on record, continuing a disturbing trend of rising temperatures, accelerating sea level rise, ocean warming, and rapidly melting glaciers. These changes fuel increasingly severe weather events — from destructive tropical cyclones and floods to prolonged droughts and wildfires.

"Closing the Early Warning Gap Together" – The 2025 Theme

This year’s theme, "Closing the Early Warning Gap Together," reflects the growing recognition that early warning systems are not optional — they are essential tools for saving lives and reducing economic losses in a world of intensifying hazards.

“Early warning systems offer an almost ten-fold return on investment,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres in a message marking the day. “Yet nearly half of the world’s countries still lack effective systems. In our digital age, it is unacceptable that millions remain vulnerable simply due to a lack of access to timely, accurate warnings.”

Between 1970 and 2021, weather, climate, and water-related hazards caused an estimated US$ 4.3 trillion in economic losses and claimed more than 2 million lives. Though fatalities have decreased thanks to improved early warning systems, the frequency and cost of disasters are rising — a trend that threatens sustainable development and global stability.

Early Warnings for All: Midpoint Progress

In response, the UN launched the "Early Warnings for All" initiative in 2022, aiming to ensure universal coverage by the end of 2027. As of early 2024, 108 countries now report having some capacity for multi-hazard early warning systems — up from just 52 in 2015.

This progress is significant but still insufficient. Many developing and least developed countries, especially in Africa and small island states, remain highly vulnerable due to gaps in observation networks, forecasting tools, and communication infrastructure.

The WMO is now working with governments, international partners, development banks, and climate funds to expand support beyond the original 30 focus countries, boost financing, and strengthen local capabilities.

A Call for Global Solidarity and Investment

Secretary-General Guterres emphasized the need for high-level political support, increased investment in data and technologies, and deeper collaboration among governments, private sector players, and communities.

“Expanding the lending capacity of Multilateral Development Banks and scaling up finance from climate funds is essential,” he said. “But above all, we must act together — innovate together, invest together, and stand together.”

Technological advances, including Artificial Intelligence, satellite data, and next-generation models, hold great promise for revolutionizing forecasting and risk management. However, equitable access to these technologies is key to ensuring no community is left behind.

National Meteorological Services: Silent Guardians of Society

Often operating behind the scenes, the work of NMHS staff is likened to healthcare workers — continuously monitoring, analyzing, and responding to protect the public.

“They are the doctors and nurses of our planet’s atmosphere,” said WMO’s Saulo. “Working 24/7, they help avert disasters, guide national planning, and enable communities to make informed decisions.”

Over the past seven decades, NMHSs and WMO have collectively saved hundreds of thousands of lives and prevented billions in economic losses. But in today’s climate era, their role is becoming even more pivotal.

Looking Ahead: A More Resilient World

World Meteorological Day 2025 is both a celebration of scientific achievement and a call to action. As the WMO turns 75, it urges the world to harness the power of partnerships, invest in innovation, and commit to equity in early warning access.

“In this era of rapid change, weather and climate science must be a foundation of global security,” Saulo concluded. “The next 75 years will demand even greater ambition, solidarity, and action. Together, we can make sure every person, everywhere, is protected.”

Key Highlights of World Meteorological Day 2025: