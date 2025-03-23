Remote Work Boom in St. Augustine: A Double-Edged Sword

Once a charming tourist town, St. Augustine, Florida, has transformed into one of the top destinations for remote workers in the United States. The city has attracted many from big metro areas like Atlanta and Boston, drawn by the slower pace and the opportunity to work from home.

The surge in new residents during the pandemic, particularly remote workers, has led to a dramatic population increase in St. Johns County. This influx has brought to light the challenge of maintaining affordable housing, as the demand has pushed prices beyond the reach of local essential workers.

Officials and residents are concerned about the long-term sustainability of this boom. While new residents enjoy the benefits of remote work, existing community members face growing economic strain, making it imperative to address these challenges promptly.

