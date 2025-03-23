Transforming Odisha: Union Minister's Vision for Urban Growth

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal conducted a critical review of Odisha's urban development plans on his recent visit, aiming to transform cities such as Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, and Khordha into major economic centers.

The minister emphasized infrastructure development and encouraged public-private partnerships. A key proposal includes a new city in Greater Bhubaneswar, with potential funding through the 15th Finance Commission and the Urban Challenge Fund.

Central government approved 400 electric buses to promote sustainable urban mobility, while Lal reiterated support for the Bhubaneswar metro project. Housing initiatives under PMAY, sanitation improvements, and vendor credit access were additional focal points of the visit.

