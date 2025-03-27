Revolutionizing Brain Surgery with Tiny Robotic Tools

Innovative developments in neurosurgery are set to transform brain surgery, thanks to tiny robotic tools devised to perform intricate procedures with minimal invasiveness. These tools, each a mere 3mm in diameter, are revolutionized by magnetic field power, eliminating the need for traditional motor-driven mechanics.

A collaborative effort led by the University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Canada has resulted in tools capable of gripping, pulling, and cutting brain tissue with exceptional precision. Detailed in the journal Science Robotics, the findings offer a glimpse into the future of brain surgery.

While this technology is still in its developmental stages, pre-clinical trials indicate that these magnetically operated tools outperform traditional instruments in precision. Researchers emphasize the potential for these tools to make minimally invasive neurosurgery more efficient, potentially changing the landscape of medical surgery.

