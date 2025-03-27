Left Menu

Revolutionizing Brain Surgery with Tiny Robotic Tools

A new breakthrough in neurosurgery involves the development of tiny robotic tools, powered by magnetic fields, that can perform keyhole surgery on the brain. Offering the precision and dexterity of a surgeon's wrist, these tools promise less invasive procedures and quicker recovery times for patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Callaghan | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:09 IST
Revolutionizing Brain Surgery with Tiny Robotic Tools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Innovative developments in neurosurgery are set to transform brain surgery, thanks to tiny robotic tools devised to perform intricate procedures with minimal invasiveness. These tools, each a mere 3mm in diameter, are revolutionized by magnetic field power, eliminating the need for traditional motor-driven mechanics.

A collaborative effort led by the University of Toronto and The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Canada has resulted in tools capable of gripping, pulling, and cutting brain tissue with exceptional precision. Detailed in the journal Science Robotics, the findings offer a glimpse into the future of brain surgery.

While this technology is still in its developmental stages, pre-clinical trials indicate that these magnetically operated tools outperform traditional instruments in precision. Researchers emphasize the potential for these tools to make minimally invasive neurosurgery more efficient, potentially changing the landscape of medical surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025