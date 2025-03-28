Earthquake Shakes Bangkok: High-Rise Collapses Amid 7.7 Magnitude Tremor

A high-rise building in Bangkok collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake jolted Thailand and Myanmar on Friday, as confirmed by Thai police.

Viral videos depict the building's dramatic downfall, surrounded by dust and panic. No casualty figures are known, while authorities scramble to establish the impact.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra convened an emergency meeting. The quake's epicenter was in Myanmar, causing significant disruptions in Bangkok's high-density areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)