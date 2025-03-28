Left Menu

Earthquake Shakes Bangkok: High-Rise Collapses Amid 7.7 Magnitude Tremor

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Thailand and Myanmar, causing a high-rise under construction in Bangkok to collapse. Casualties are unclear. Videos shared online show the collapse, while widespread evacuation and building damage have led to an emergency meeting to assess the aftermath in the affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-03-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 13:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Thailand

A high-rise building in Bangkok collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake jolted Thailand and Myanmar on Friday, as confirmed by Thai police.

Viral videos depict the building's dramatic downfall, surrounded by dust and panic. No casualty figures are known, while authorities scramble to establish the impact.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra convened an emergency meeting. The quake's epicenter was in Myanmar, causing significant disruptions in Bangkok's high-density areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

