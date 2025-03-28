Earthquake Shakes Bangkok: High-Rise Collapses Amid 7.7 Magnitude Tremor
A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Thailand and Myanmar, causing a high-rise under construction in Bangkok to collapse. Casualties are unclear. Videos shared online show the collapse, while widespread evacuation and building damage have led to an emergency meeting to assess the aftermath in the affected regions.
A high-rise building in Bangkok collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake jolted Thailand and Myanmar on Friday, as confirmed by Thai police.
Viral videos depict the building's dramatic downfall, surrounded by dust and panic. No casualty figures are known, while authorities scramble to establish the impact.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra convened an emergency meeting. The quake's epicenter was in Myanmar, causing significant disruptions in Bangkok's high-density areas.
