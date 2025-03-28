Tamil Nadu's Bold Initiative for Hornbill Conservation

The Tamil Nadu government is stepping up efforts to safeguard the state's rich biodiversity with the announcement of a new Hornbill conservation initiative. The state's Forests Minister, K Ponmudy, informed the Assembly on Friday about plans to establish a Centre of Excellence for Hornbill conservation at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

In a move hailed as historic by Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Climate Change & Forests, Supriya Sahu, the initiative aims to bolster conservation efforts for various hornbill species critical to forest ecosystems. The efforts will focus on identifying and protecting nesting trees and will include recognizing landowners as 'Hornbill Protectors.'

Moreover, the state government will establish a Marine Elite Force for the Chennai coast and initiate six new Wildlife Conservation Incubation Centres. At Vandalur, Chennai, two research centers, the Centre for Conservation and Evolutionary Genetics and the Centre for Species Survival, are planned at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore. A telemetry study for Olive Ridley Turtles is also on the agenda, with a budget of Rs 84 lakh.

