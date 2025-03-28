Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Bold Initiative for Hornbill Conservation

Tamil Nadu government launches an initiative to protect hornbill habitats. A Centre of Excellence will be established at Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Efforts include protecting nesting trees and landowner recognition. Additional wildlife conservation actions are also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:10 IST
Tamil Nadu's Bold Initiative for Hornbill Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government is stepping up efforts to safeguard the state's rich biodiversity with the announcement of a new Hornbill conservation initiative. The state's Forests Minister, K Ponmudy, informed the Assembly on Friday about plans to establish a Centre of Excellence for Hornbill conservation at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

In a move hailed as historic by Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Climate Change & Forests, Supriya Sahu, the initiative aims to bolster conservation efforts for various hornbill species critical to forest ecosystems. The efforts will focus on identifying and protecting nesting trees and will include recognizing landowners as 'Hornbill Protectors.'

Moreover, the state government will establish a Marine Elite Force for the Chennai coast and initiate six new Wildlife Conservation Incubation Centres. At Vandalur, Chennai, two research centers, the Centre for Conservation and Evolutionary Genetics and the Centre for Species Survival, are planned at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore. A telemetry study for Olive Ridley Turtles is also on the agenda, with a budget of Rs 84 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025