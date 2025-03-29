Left Menu

Controversial Push for Deep-Sea Mining Sparks Global Debate

The Metals Company seeks US approval to start deep-sea mining, bypassing the International Seabed Authority. The move has sparked criticism and legal concerns from environmental groups. The situation highlights the ongoing debate and challenges facing the regulation of deep-sea resource extraction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 29-03-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 02:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Metals Company of Vancouver has stirred controversy by announcing its intention to seek US permission for deep-sea mining, bypassing the International Seabed Authority (ISA) based in Jamaica.

The announcement coincided with a key meeting of the ISA, triggering global concern and debate over the legality and environmental impact of such actions.

Critics, including Greenpeace and international legal experts, argue that this move undermines international law and risks significant harm to fragile marine ecosystems, emphasizing the urgent need for comprehensive regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

