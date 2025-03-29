Controversial Push for Deep-Sea Mining Sparks Global Debate

The Metals Company of Vancouver has stirred controversy by announcing its intention to seek US permission for deep-sea mining, bypassing the International Seabed Authority (ISA) based in Jamaica.

The announcement coincided with a key meeting of the ISA, triggering global concern and debate over the legality and environmental impact of such actions.

Critics, including Greenpeace and international legal experts, argue that this move undermines international law and risks significant harm to fragile marine ecosystems, emphasizing the urgent need for comprehensive regulations.

