Extinction Threats, Ancient Discovery, and Space Ambitions: This Week in Science
Current scientific developments highlight the risks of extinction faced by fungi, a critical Egyptian tomb discovery, efforts by NASA and Boeing to initiate Starliner testing for next missions, U.S. Space Force contract awards, and preliminary talks on merging European satellite firms are the focus this week.
Fungi, crucial to ecosystems and human industries, face increasing extinction threats. An international conservation group's latest 'Red List' reveals nearly a third of assessed fungi species are endangered due to deforestation and agricultural growth.
An ancient Egyptian pharaoh's tomb, dating back around 3,600 years, was recently unearthed near Abydos by a team of archaeologists. This significant discovery adds insights into a turbulent era of Egypt's past.
NASA and Boeing progress towards Starliner crewed flight certification, targeting early 2026 for a resolved propulsion system. Concurrently, the U.S. Space Force issued national security launch contracts to Rocket Lab USA and Stoke Space to enhance critical space capabilities.
European satellite giants Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo enter early merger discussions with EU antitrust authorities. This step signals potential consolidation, akin to the MBDA missile venture, despite past regulatory hurdles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
