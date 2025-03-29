Left Menu

Operation Brahma: India's Swift Response to Myanmar Earthquake

India has dispatched 80 NDRF personnel to Myanmar for rescue operations following a devastating earthquake in the region. The operation, named 'Operation Brahma', includes equipment like concrete cutters and rescue dogs. India has provided similar aid in Nepal and Turkiye quakes in the past.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a rapid humanitarian response, India has dispatched 80 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to Myanmar, ravaged by a severe earthquake. The contingent, part of 'Operation Brahma', comes equipped with advanced rescue tools like concrete cutters and drill machines.

The team, led by Commandant P K Tiwary of the 8th NDRF battalion from Ghaziabad, will also use rescue dogs trained for collapsed structure scenarios. This international rescue effort aligns with International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) standards.

This mission marks India's third foreign deployment of the NDRF after past operations in Nepal and Turkiye. Moreover, the Indian Air Force transported 15 tonnes of aid to Yangon, underscoring the country's commitment to regional support, as reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

