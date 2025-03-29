Operation Brahma: India's Swift Response to Myanmar Earthquake

In a rapid humanitarian response, India has dispatched 80 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to Myanmar, ravaged by a severe earthquake. The contingent, part of 'Operation Brahma', comes equipped with advanced rescue tools like concrete cutters and drill machines.

The team, led by Commandant P K Tiwary of the 8th NDRF battalion from Ghaziabad, will also use rescue dogs trained for collapsed structure scenarios. This international rescue effort aligns with International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) standards.

This mission marks India's third foreign deployment of the NDRF after past operations in Nepal and Turkiye. Moreover, the Indian Air Force transported 15 tonnes of aid to Yangon, underscoring the country's commitment to regional support, as reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)