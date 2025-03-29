Left Menu

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Conflict-Ridden Myanmar Amid Ongoing Crisis

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has resulted in over 1,000 deaths and more than 2,300 injuries, exacerbating the ongoing civil war's humanitarian crisis. Damages were also reported in Thailand. The quake impacts relief operations and brings international aid from countries like China, Russia, and South Korea.

Updated: 29-03-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 15:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Thailand

The death toll from a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar surged past 1,000 on Saturday. The quake struck near the country's second-largest city, leading to the collapse of numerous buildings and intensifying the existing humanitarian crisis.

Efforts to provide relief are hampered by the ongoing civil war, which has left large swathes of the country dangerous and inaccessible. Over 2,300 individuals have been reported injured, with concerns that the numbers will increase as detailed figures are gathered.

International aid is trickling into the affected regions, with China, Russia, and South Korea among the first to respond. However, the already complicated landscape due to Myanmar's political instability presents significant challenges to effective aid distribution and rescue operations.

Latest News

