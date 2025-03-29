Left Menu

Campus Blaze at MANIT: Swift Response Averts Disaster

A fire broke out on the MANIT campus on Saturday, covering 650 acres. No injuries were reported. The Bhopal Fire Department quickly addressed the blaze, deploying three water bowsers and five fire tenders. The cause remains unknown, and the fire was extinguished by 2.30 pm.

On Saturday, a significant fire broke out on the extensive 650-acre campus of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), causing concern among students and staff.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries as the blaze was contained within the thickets and open areas on campus. Fire officer Saurabh Patel from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation stated that their team acted promptly, deploying three water bowsers and five fire tenders to tackle the situation.

By 2.30 pm, the dedicated efforts of the fire department successfully extinguished the fire. The exact cause of the eruption is currently under investigation.

