Odisha Braces for Scorching Heatwave

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for six districts in Odisha. Temperatures are predicted to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, with a yellow alert for Sunday issued in specific districts. Sambalpur recorded the highest temperature of 42 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:21 IST
Residents of Odisha should brace for soaring temperatures as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning covering six districts for Sunday.

The Bhubaneswar centre forecasts a spike in temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next two days, followed by a slight drop.

A 'yellow warning' has been declared for Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, and Angul, while other areas will experience hot and humid conditions. On Saturday, temperatures surpassed 40 degrees Celsius in 13 locations, with Sambalpur being the hottest at 42 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

