Odisha Braces for Scorching Heatwave

Residents of Odisha should brace for soaring temperatures as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning covering six districts for Sunday.

The Bhubaneswar centre forecasts a spike in temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next two days, followed by a slight drop.

A 'yellow warning' has been declared for Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, and Angul, while other areas will experience hot and humid conditions. On Saturday, temperatures surpassed 40 degrees Celsius in 13 locations, with Sambalpur being the hottest at 42 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)