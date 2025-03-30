Left Menu

Telangana's Visionary Initiative: Future City to Revolutionize Urban Development

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, announced plans for 'Future City', transcending conventional urban development by integrating smart infrastructure, ensuring sustainable growth. Aimed at creating a model for others, the initiative promises substantial employment opportunities, emphasizing regional harmony and strict governance for bolstering investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 16:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has unveiled an ambitious plan to establish the 'Future City' project as a role model for urban development across India. Spearheading a sustainable and economically vibrant initiative, the project aims to revolutionize the urban landscape while generating employment and fostering investment.

Speaking at Ugadi celebrations, Reddy emphasized the necessity for new urban centers in India, pointing out the lack of planning evidenced in existing cities. He asserted that the Future City would set a precedent for planned urban development, integrating vital projects like the Musi River rejuvenation and the Regional Ring Road into the state's vision.

Encompassing 765 sq km between the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar highways, the Future City will house AI City, pharma, and manufacturing clusters, enhancing economic activity. The project advances with a focus on sustainability, smart infrastructure, and regional cooperation, aiming to establish a prototype for India's next-generation urban centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

