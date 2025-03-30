Left Menu

Seismic Catastrophe: Myanmar and Thailand Struggle with Earthquake Aftermath

A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake severely impacted Myanmar and Thailand, with fatalities reaching 1,644 in Myanmar by Sunday. Critical infrastructure, like Mandalay University and Ava Bridge, sustained major damage. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has launched an appeal to aid affected areas.

A devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, resulting in massive destruction and loss of life. By Sunday, the death toll in Myanmar had soared to 1,644, with another 3,408 wounded and 139 missing.

In Thailand, the greater Bangkok area bore the brunt, recording 18 deaths, 33 injuries, and 78 individuals missing. Officials are still evaluating the full extent of the damage, though a clearer picture is emerging. Myanmar's Sagaing Fault, separating the India and Sunda plates, runs through the affected areas, exacerbating the destruction in the central part of the country.

Vital infrastructures, including the historic Ava Bridge and Mandalay University, have been destroyed, affecting services and communications. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has initiated an emergency appeal for 100 million Swiss francs (USD 113.3 million) to support 100,000 people over the next two years.

