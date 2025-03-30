Powerful Earthquake Rattles Tonga with Twin Tremors

An intense 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the region around Tonga, initially triggering tsunami warnings for the Pacific island nation. The US Geological Survey reported that the seismic event occurred approximately 100 kilometers northeast of Tonga's main island in the early hours of Monday.

In the aftermath, a second earthquake, registering at a magnitude of 6.1, occurred in the same vicinity. Although concerns about hazardous waves were raised, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii eventually called off the warning, indicating no impending tsunami threat.

According to the Talanoa o Tonga news site, tremor-induced tsunami sirens prompted residents to move to safer, inland areas. Despite the alarms, no damages were initially reported. Many inhabitants of the Ha'apai island group preemptively sought higher ground. Tonga, part of Polynesia, comprises 171 islands and has a population concentrated on the main island of Tongatapu.

