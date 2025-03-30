Left Menu

Lamborghini Mishap: Pedestrians Injured by Speeding Car

Two pedestrians from Chhattisgarh were injured by a Lamborghini in Sector 94. The incident, caught on video, sparked local outcry. Authorities identified the driver as Deepak from Ajmer. The car, registered in Puducherry, allegedly malfunctioned. Both victims sustained leg fractures but are stable. The driver has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Lamborghini struck two pedestrians on a footpath near an under-construction building in Sector 94, injuring them. The victims, laborers from Chhattisgarh, were hospitalized and are in stable condition despite leg fractures, according to police reports.

Eyewitnesses and a video of the incident reveal chaos following the crash, with locals questioning the driver and someone calling for police intervention. The driver, identified as Deepak from Ajmer, responded nonchalantly to initial inquiries at the scene.

Police have since arrested Deepak, impounded the vehicle, and initiated an investigation. The driver claimed mechanical failure caused the accident. The car, registered in Puducherry, will undergo technical inspections as part of ongoing investigations, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

