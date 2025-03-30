Lamborghini Mishap: Pedestrians Injured by Speeding Car

A Lamborghini struck two pedestrians on a footpath near an under-construction building in Sector 94, injuring them. The victims, laborers from Chhattisgarh, were hospitalized and are in stable condition despite leg fractures, according to police reports.

Eyewitnesses and a video of the incident reveal chaos following the crash, with locals questioning the driver and someone calling for police intervention. The driver, identified as Deepak from Ajmer, responded nonchalantly to initial inquiries at the scene.

Police have since arrested Deepak, impounded the vehicle, and initiated an investigation. The driver claimed mechanical failure caused the accident. The car, registered in Puducherry, will undergo technical inspections as part of ongoing investigations, officials stated.

