Ice Storm Causes Major Power Outages in Ontario

On Sunday, over 300,000 Canadians in Ontario experienced power outages as a severe ice storm swept across the region, Hydro One reported. The storm led Environment Canada to issue winter warnings for freezing rain in Ottawa and parts of Quebec and Ontario.

The freezing conditions, with snow potentially turning into ice pellets, are predicted to last until Monday morning in certain areas. According to Hydro One, tree limbs and branches laden with ice have primarily caused the outages, and central Ontario faces flooding risks.

Electric utilities provider Alectra noted that about 35,000 customers remained without power, especially near Barrie. Meanwhile, Orillia declared a state of emergency due to prolonged freezing rain, leading to hazardous roads and extensive damage to infrastructure.

