Japan Braces for Megaquake: Economic and Human Toll

A seismic event of devastating potential looms off Japan's Pacific coast, carrying the possibility of inflicting economic damage amounting to $1.81 trillion, according to a new government report. Anticipated destruction could include large-scale tsunamis, widespread infrastructure collapses, and a death toll reaching approximately 300,000 individuals.

For Japan, one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries, the risk is significant with an 80% chance of an 8 to 9 magnitude earthquake occurring in the Nankai Trough. Under the direst circumstances, 1.23 million people may need to evacuate, and nearly 298,000 lives could be lost if the quake strikes during nighttime winter hours, the report details.

Stretching along the southwest Pacific coast, the Nankai Trough is a zone of intense tectonic strain where a repeat of a historically severe quake seems inevitable. Awareness has increased following last year's advisory and reflections on the 2011 magnitude 9 disaster, which unleashed a catastrophic tsunami, claiming over 15,000 lives.

