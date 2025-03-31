Swift Response Prevents Tragedy in Laxmi Nagar Hospital Fire

A fire erupted at a private hospital in Laxmi Nagar, East Delhi, due to a suspected short circuit, according to Delhi Fire Services on Monday.

Reported at 11:42 pm on Sunday, the blaze caused no casualties as it was extinguished quickly. Some patients were evacuated, including two-and-a-half-year-old Riyansh, transferred to Noida's Kailash Hospital.

The fire broke out in an empty room containing files and beds, adjacent to the casualty area. An investigation is underway to determine the damage's extent, confirmed police.

(With inputs from agencies.)