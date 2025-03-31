Left Menu

Swift Response Prevents Tragedy in Laxmi Nagar Hospital Fire

A fire erupted at a private hospital in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, suspected to be caused by a short circuit. No casualties occurred, and the blaze was swiftly extinguished. Patients were evacuated safely, including a young child on ventilator support, moved to another hospital for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fire erupted at a private hospital in Laxmi Nagar, East Delhi, due to a suspected short circuit, according to Delhi Fire Services on Monday.

Reported at 11:42 pm on Sunday, the blaze caused no casualties as it was extinguished quickly. Some patients were evacuated, including two-and-a-half-year-old Riyansh, transferred to Noida's Kailash Hospital.

The fire broke out in an empty room containing files and beds, adjacent to the casualty area. An investigation is underway to determine the damage's extent, confirmed police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

