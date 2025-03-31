India Braces for Intense Heatwaves as Temperatures Soar

India is gearing up for potentially intense heatwaves between April and June, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of higher than normal temperatures across most regions. During this period, central, eastern, and northwestern parts of the country are expected to endure more heatwave days.

While maximum and minimum temperatures in most areas will exceed typical levels, a few regions in the west and east may experience normal temperatures. Significantly, this forecast comes after India recorded an exceptionally severe summer last year, with the highest number of heatwave days in over a decade.

Experts emphasize the importance of readiness, urging states to prepare for increased electricity demand and potential health emergencies due to the heat. Additionally, the country may face climatically induced challenges, including landslides in the Western Ghats and the risk of floods in northeastern states.

(With inputs from agencies.)