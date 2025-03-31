Left Menu

Delhi Breathes Easier: Record Low AQI in 2025 First Quarter

Delhi recorded its lowest average air quality index (AQI) for the first quarter in five years, as reported by the Commission for Air Quality Management. The AQI averaged 231 during January-March 2025, showing significant improvement due to favorable weather conditions and concerted efforts by various agencies.

Delhi's air quality has seen a notable improvement, with the average air quality index (AQI) during the January to March 2025 period registering its lowest in five years, according to data released by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday.

The CAQM, which is responsible for developing air pollution control strategies for the Delhi-NCR region, highlighted that this year's first-quarter AQI was 231, significantly lower than previous years. This figure compares to 250 in 2024, 240 in 2023, 241 in 2022, and 278 in 2021.

Remarkably, not a single day in this period saw the AQI exceed 400. Further, favorable weather conditions combined with meticulous efforts from various agencies have contributed to the betterment of Delhi's air quality.

