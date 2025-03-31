Heartwarming Reunion: Bear Cub Reunited with Mother in Daring Forest Rescue

A heartwarming wildlife rescue mission culminated in the joyful reunion of a bear cub with its mother in Shyopuria village after the cub had strayed into a school. The incident unfolded when students found the cub and handed it over to forest authorities in Kota.

Due to initial concerns for the cub's safety in the wild, it was housed at the Abheda Biological Park. Forest personnel, led by Deputy Conservator Anurag Bhatnagar, diligently searched for the mother bear. Despite early setbacks, the team's efforts to locate the mother finally paid off.

The breakthrough came when forester Budharam Jat received a tip-off about a den near a temple. Subsequent careful maneuvers resulted in the cub's successful reunion with its mother, bringing immense satisfaction to the dedicated forest team.

(With inputs from agencies.)