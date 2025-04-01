World Unites to Aid Myanmar After Devastating Earthquake

In the wake of a devastating magnitude 7.7 earthquake striking Myanmar, international aid is arriving in droves to support rescue and recovery efforts. The quake has already claimed over 2,000 lives, with the nation grappling under the burden of a civil war sparked by the 2021 military coup.

A chorus of global entities has responded swiftly. China led with $13.9 million in emergency aid, sending tents, blankets, and medical supplies. India is actively engaged through multiple air and sea deliveries of relief materials, accompanied by medical and rescue teams.

The United States, Vietnam, and South Korea have all contributed significantly to humanitarian operations. As rescue efforts intensify, the collective global response underscores a shared commitment to aid Myanmar amidst this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)