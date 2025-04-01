Sterling's Upward Shift Amid UK-US Trade Talks

Sterling saw an uptick against the dollar on Tuesday, fueled by optimism surrounding ongoing trade discussions between Britain and the United States. The anticipated agreement aims to shield Britain from the brunt of U.S. tariffs that President Donald Trump is set to announce on April 2.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer assured that negotiations with the U.S. are progressing well. However, analysts are also closely watching the U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) and the ISM manufacturing index for economic insights.

The pound edged up 0.05% to $1.2924 against the dollar but fell against the Japanese yen, which is viewed as a safer investment. Meanwhile, the European Union prepares countermeasures to U.S. tariffs, as highlighted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

(With inputs from agencies.)