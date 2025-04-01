Volcanic Eruption Triggers Evacuations in Iceland's Southwest

In a remarkable turn of natural events, a volcano has erupted in southwestern Iceland, compelling the evacuation of the nearby town of Grindavik and the renowned Blue Lagoon spa, the country's Meteorological office confirmed on Tuesday.

The volcanic activity commenced at approximately 6:30 a.m. local time, with magma spewing near Grindavik—a town which was largely cleared of residents a year prior when the volcano became active after centuries of dormancy.

This recent eruption is accompanied by an intense earthquake storm, echoing the seismic activities that characterized last year's eruptions, reported the national broadcaster RUV.

(With inputs from agencies.)