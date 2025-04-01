Left Menu

Volcanic Eruption Triggers Evacuations in Iceland's Southwest

A volcanic eruption occurred in southwestern Iceland near Grindavik, leading to the evacuation of about 40 homes and the famous Blue Lagoon spa. This activity follows a similar eruption a year ago when the area, dormant for 800 years, came back to life with intense earthquakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:40 IST
Volcanic Eruption Triggers Evacuations in Iceland's Southwest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a remarkable turn of natural events, a volcano has erupted in southwestern Iceland, compelling the evacuation of the nearby town of Grindavik and the renowned Blue Lagoon spa, the country's Meteorological office confirmed on Tuesday.

The volcanic activity commenced at approximately 6:30 a.m. local time, with magma spewing near Grindavik—a town which was largely cleared of residents a year prior when the volcano became active after centuries of dormancy.

This recent eruption is accompanied by an intense earthquake storm, echoing the seismic activities that characterized last year's eruptions, reported the national broadcaster RUV.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025