Volcanic Eruption Triggers Evacuations in Iceland's Southwest
A volcanic eruption occurred in southwestern Iceland near Grindavik, leading to the evacuation of about 40 homes and the famous Blue Lagoon spa. This activity follows a similar eruption a year ago when the area, dormant for 800 years, came back to life with intense earthquakes.
In a remarkable turn of natural events, a volcano has erupted in southwestern Iceland, compelling the evacuation of the nearby town of Grindavik and the renowned Blue Lagoon spa, the country's Meteorological office confirmed on Tuesday.
The volcanic activity commenced at approximately 6:30 a.m. local time, with magma spewing near Grindavik—a town which was largely cleared of residents a year prior when the volcano became active after centuries of dormancy.
This recent eruption is accompanied by an intense earthquake storm, echoing the seismic activities that characterized last year's eruptions, reported the national broadcaster RUV.
(With inputs from agencies.)
