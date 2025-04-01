Left Menu

Raymond Ltd's Mega Housing Venture in Mumbai: A ₹5,000 Crore Landmark Project

Raymond Ltd has forged a joint development agreement to initiate a housing project in Mumbai with a revenue anticipation of Rs 5,000 crore. This strategic partnership reinforces Raymond's standing in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and aligns with an asset-light business approach to real estate development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:58 IST
Raymond Ltd's Mega Housing Venture in Mumbai: A ₹5,000 Crore Landmark Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Raymond Ltd, a prominent name in real estate, has inked a joint development agreement for a prestigious housing project in Mumbai, boasting an estimated revenue potential of Rs 5,000 crore.

According to the company's regulatory filing, the agreement was executed through its subsidiary, Ten X Realty East Ltd, focusing on a residential project in Wadala, Mumbai. The venture is expected to significantly enhance Raymond's growth trajectory in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The initiative is part of a broader industry trend where real estate companies collaborate with landowners to develop projects without directly acquiring land, thereby maintaining an asset-light business model. This venture bolsters Raymond's portfolio, bringing the company's total project development value close to Rs 40,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025