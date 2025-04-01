Left Menu

Clean City, Hungry Canines: Indore's Unforeseen Challenge

Indore, India's cleanest city, faces a stray dog food crisis. As municipal waste collection limits food access, increased aggression in 2.5 lakh dogs leads to a large-scale sterilisation effort. NGOs and local authorities are stepping in to provide food and reduce hostility among the strays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:35 IST
Clean City, Hungry Canines: Indore's Unforeseen Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to maintain its prestigious reputation as India's cleanest city, Indore is confronting an unexpected consequence: a burgeoning food crisis affecting approximately 2.5 lakh stray dogs. Limited food sources have led to increased canine aggression, prompting urgent administrative action.

The Indore Municipal Corporation has announced a major sterilisation campaign to manage stray dog populations, planning to raise the sterilisation rate from 30-35 to 90 per day. Dr. Uttam Yadav, head of the Animal Birth Control programme, acknowledged that hunger drives the dogs' irritability.

Local NGOs and animal welfare enthusiasts are working to address the crisis by supplying food, but conflicts persist with residents uneasy about feeding strays nearby. Indore's determination to remain spotless underlines a critical need for solutions to maintain harmony between cleanliness and animal welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025