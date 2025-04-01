Left Menu

Unveiling the Future: CERN's Ambitious Collider Blueprint

CERN has revealed plans for the Future Circular Collider, a vast 91-kilometre particle accelerator to explore physics' mysteries. Slated to begin in the mid-2040s, it's designed to conduct high-energy collisions, potentially unlocking new scientific frontiers. Funding decisions are expected by 2028, with costs estimated around USD 16 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

CERN, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, has unveiled an ambitious blueprint for a new particle collider, the Future Circular Collider (FCC), which promises to delve deeper into the mysteries of physics. The proposed structure, a colossal 91-kilometre loop alongside the French-Swiss border, aims to continue humanity's pursuit of scientific understanding.

Set to conduct high-precision experiments from the mid-2040s, the FCC will initially study known physics before a proposed 2070 phase involving high-energy proton and heavy ion collisions. These endeavors seek to chase the unknown areas of physics, led by advancements in data and energy, positioning the collider as a prestigious project at the forefront of science.

While the blueprint addresses environmental and financial considerations, with cost estimates around 14 billion Swiss Francs, final approval awaits a decision in 2028 by CERN's member countries. The project anticipates igniting breakthroughs in fields like cryogenics and superconducting magnets, and could shed new light on phenomena such as the Higgs boson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

