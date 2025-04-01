Left Menu

ISRO's Breakthrough in Lightning Prediction: A Meteorological Milestone

ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre has made significant advances in real-time lightning forecasting over India, utilizing data from geostationary satellites. Incorporating additional meteorological parameters such as land surface temperature and wind, the developed composite variable predicts lightning events with better accuracy and allows for a lead time of 2.5 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:59 IST
ISRO's Breakthrough in Lightning Prediction: A Meteorological Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced a significant achievement in lightning forecasting over India, using data from geostationary satellites. This breakthrough, accomplished by ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre, enhances now-casting techniques to predict lightning more accurately.

ISRO explained that atmospheric lightning results from complex meteorological interactions driven by factors like surface radiation, temperature, and wind. Observations from the INSAT-3D satellite reveal that changes in the Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) can indicate potential lightning occurrences.

Further advancements have been made by integrating Land Surface Temperature (LST) and wind data, developing a composite variable that improves prediction accuracy. This innovation allows ISRO to forecast lightning activity with a lead time of 2.5 hours, marking a significant milestone in weather prediction technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025