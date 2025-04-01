ISRO's Breakthrough in Lightning Prediction: A Meteorological Milestone

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced a significant achievement in lightning forecasting over India, using data from geostationary satellites. This breakthrough, accomplished by ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre, enhances now-casting techniques to predict lightning more accurately.

ISRO explained that atmospheric lightning results from complex meteorological interactions driven by factors like surface radiation, temperature, and wind. Observations from the INSAT-3D satellite reveal that changes in the Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) can indicate potential lightning occurrences.

Further advancements have been made by integrating Land Surface Temperature (LST) and wind data, developing a composite variable that improves prediction accuracy. This innovation allows ISRO to forecast lightning activity with a lead time of 2.5 hours, marking a significant milestone in weather prediction technologies.

