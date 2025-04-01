Left Menu

Massive Fire in Delhi's Jhandewalan Complex: Averted Tragedy

A massive fire engulfed a commercial building in Jhandewalan, Delhi, damaging vehicles but causing no casualties. Swift evacuation efforts minimized harm. The fire, which sparked from a temporary shed, affected nearby complexes. Local officials and firefighters quickly controlled the situation, preventing a major disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:00 IST
Massive Fire in Delhi's Jhandewalan Complex: Averted Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire engulfed a four-storey commercial building in Delhi's Jhandewalan Extension on Tuesday, damaging nearly three dozen vehicles but, fortunately, causing no casualties, according to officials.

Firefighters battled huge flames and thick black smoke billowing from the building, which houses major establishments like ICICI Bank and Domino's Pizza. Eight fire brigades were initially deployed, with the eventual assistance of 25 tenders to control the blaze.

The fire reportedly started on the top floor and quickly spread due to strong winds. Local residents and passersby managed to evacuate everyone inside safely. The fire's source was a spark from a temporary tarpaulin shed that ignited an air conditioner, leading to a blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025