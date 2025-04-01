Massive Fire in Delhi's Jhandewalan Complex: Averted Tragedy

A massive fire engulfed a four-storey commercial building in Delhi's Jhandewalan Extension on Tuesday, damaging nearly three dozen vehicles but, fortunately, causing no casualties, according to officials.

Firefighters battled huge flames and thick black smoke billowing from the building, which houses major establishments like ICICI Bank and Domino's Pizza. Eight fire brigades were initially deployed, with the eventual assistance of 25 tenders to control the blaze.

The fire reportedly started on the top floor and quickly spread due to strong winds. Local residents and passersby managed to evacuate everyone inside safely. The fire's source was a spark from a temporary tarpaulin shed that ignited an air conditioner, leading to a blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)