Delhi's Major Drive to Clean Shahdara Link Drain Gains Momentum

The Delhi government's ambitious plan to clean the Shahdara Link drain is set to roll out over the next six months, aiming to tackle pollution and enhance environmental conditions in the city's eastern neighborhoods.

The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department has initiated the process by issuing a tender, focusing on the removal of floating waste, wild grass, and other pollutants that have long plagued the drain.

This cleanup effort holds significance not only for the immediate areas like Patparganj and Gandhi Nagar but also for the broader goal of rejuvenating the Yamuna River, into which the drain ultimately flows.

