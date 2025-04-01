Left Menu

Delhi's Major Drive to Clean Shahdara Link Drain Gains Momentum

The Delhi government plans to clean the Shahdara Link drain within six months to address pollution and environmental concerns. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department issued a tender for the cleanup. The project aims to remove waste and pollutants, improving conditions for surrounding residential areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:58 IST
Delhi's Major Drive to Clean Shahdara Link Drain Gains Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's ambitious plan to clean the Shahdara Link drain is set to roll out over the next six months, aiming to tackle pollution and enhance environmental conditions in the city's eastern neighborhoods.

The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department has initiated the process by issuing a tender, focusing on the removal of floating waste, wild grass, and other pollutants that have long plagued the drain.

This cleanup effort holds significance not only for the immediate areas like Patparganj and Gandhi Nagar but also for the broader goal of rejuvenating the Yamuna River, into which the drain ultimately flows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025