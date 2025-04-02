Left Menu

Tragedy in Chinatown: Box Truck Crash Shakes Boston

A box truck crashed into a building in Boston's Chinatown, injuring at least six people. Four were hospitalized, two in critical condition. Firefighters rescued the trapped driver. Authorities are investigating, with Penske confirming the truck was rented out. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 02-04-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 01:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A box truck dramatically collided into a building in Boston's bustling Chinatown neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, subsequently striking several pedestrians and resulting in injuries to at least six individuals, according to local police and emergency services.

Boston EMS reported, via social media, that four of the injured were transported to the hospital. Notably, two individuals are in critical condition, while two others received treatment at the accident scene. Jeremy Lechan, a spokesperson for Tufts Medical Centre, confirmed the hospital's admission of three patients, highlighting one critical, one fair, and another in good condition.

The Boston Fire Department shared on social media that the Penske truck involved struck multiple poles, ultimately becoming wedged between a pole and the building. Firefighters were on the scene to extract the driver trapped in the cab. Penske spokesman Randolph Ryerson stated the company is aware of the event and is cooperating with authorities in their ongoing investigation. Authorities have not yet disclosed the driver's identity or the incident's circumstances, with images from the scene depicting the overturned truck encircled by first responders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

