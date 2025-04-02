Mumbai's Mellow Morning: Respite from the Swelter

Mumbai awoke to a cloudy and humid morning, offering slight relief from the previous day's sweltering heat, thanks to some overnight showers.

The India Meteorological Department's Colaba observatory reported a minimum temperature of 26.2°C, which is 1.8 degrees above normal, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 25.8°C, exceeding the norm by 2.8 degrees.

Rainfall was negligible in Colaba, but traces were noted in Santacruz. The IMD has put out a yellow alert for moderate rainfall in Mumbai, warning of potential thunderstorms and lightning.

(With inputs from agencies.)