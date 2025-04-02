Mumbai's Mellow Morning: Respite from the Swelter
Mumbai experienced a cloudy, humid morning with some relief from the heat due to light rains. The minimum temperatures were slightly above normal at the Colaba and Santacruz observatories. While Colaba noted no rainfall, Santacruz recorded minimal rain. A yellow alert for moderate rainfall and possible thunderstorms was issued.
Mumbai awoke to a cloudy and humid morning, offering slight relief from the previous day's sweltering heat, thanks to some overnight showers.
The India Meteorological Department's Colaba observatory reported a minimum temperature of 26.2°C, which is 1.8 degrees above normal, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 25.8°C, exceeding the norm by 2.8 degrees.
Rainfall was negligible in Colaba, but traces were noted in Santacruz. The IMD has put out a yellow alert for moderate rainfall in Mumbai, warning of potential thunderstorms and lightning.
