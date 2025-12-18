Relief in Kashmir: Rising Temperatures and Upcoming Chillai-Kalan

Kashmir is presently enjoying a reprieve from biting cold conditions as night temperatures across the region have risen above the freezing mark. This change is ahead of the oncoming 'Chillai-Kalan', the notorious 40-day stretch of severe winter weather, known for frigid temperatures and heavy snowfall potential.

Data from the meteorological department indicate that night temperatures were over two degrees warmer than normal for this season. Various locations in the valley, including Srinagar and Qazigund, recorded warmer conditions than usual. Notably, Pulwama reported the coldest temperature at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius.

The rise in temperature and the forecasted precipitation bring an end to the prolonged dry spell in the region, according to the state's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and weather officials. The awaited rain and snow are projected to coincide with the commencement of 'Chillai-Kalan', signaling a temporary end to the respiratory ailments exacerbated by the dry conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)