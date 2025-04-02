UoH Protests Escalate Over Telangana Land Development

A protest rally organized by students and faculty at the University of Hyderabad was halted by police as tensions rise over Telangana's plan to develop 400 acres near the campus.

The UoH Teachers Association led the rally, but was met with police barricades and heavy machinery at the site, prompting claims of police using ''mild force.''

Amid escalating protests, student groups and environmentalists voice concerns over environmental impact, while Telangana officials assert ownership of the land despite UoH's boundary dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)