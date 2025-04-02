UoH Protests Escalate Over Telangana Land Development
Students and faculty from the University of Hyderabad protested against the Telangana government's plan to develop a 400-acre land near their campus. The protest was halted by police, sparking wider opposition, including environmental concerns. The government claims ownership, while the UoH disputes the boundary finalization.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A protest rally organized by students and faculty at the University of Hyderabad was halted by police as tensions rise over Telangana's plan to develop 400 acres near the campus.
The UoH Teachers Association led the rally, but was met with police barricades and heavy machinery at the site, prompting claims of police using ''mild force.''
Amid escalating protests, student groups and environmentalists voice concerns over environmental impact, while Telangana officials assert ownership of the land despite UoH's boundary dispute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Statewide Bandh: Kannada Groups Protest Alleged Assault, Police Intervention
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi Emphasizes Environmental Concerns
Damaged Cargo Ship Solong's Arrival in Aberdeen: Investigation and Environmental Concerns
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Offshore Mining: Calls for Cancellation of Tenders Amid Environmental Concerns