Tragic Elephant Encounter in Chhattisgarh Claims Woman's Life

A 54-year-old woman, Gidhi Pahadi Korva, was tragically killed by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh while collecting Mahua fruit. Despite efforts to warn locals, human-elephant conflicts continue in the region, with 320 deaths reported in the last five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, a 54-year-old woman was killed by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district. The victim, Gidhi Pahadi Korva, was collecting Mahua fruit with other women in the Siliyarikona forest when she encountered the elephant.

The other women managed to escape, but Gidhi was caught by the elephant's trunk and fatally trampled. Emergency personnel swiftly arrived at the scene, sending her body for a post-mortem and providing immediate financial relief to her family.

Officials continue to monitor elephant movements to prevent further tragedies, highlighting the ongoing human-elephant conflict in Chhattisgarh, which has seen 320 fatalities in the past five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

