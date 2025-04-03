Reviving Bengaluru's Waterways: A Sustainable Solution for a Thirsty City
Bengaluru faces a severe water crisis due to rapid urbanization and erratic rainfall. In response, a partnership aims to rejuvenate the South Pennar River Basin through water conservation initiatives and community involvement, enhancing groundwater levels and creating sustainable rural livelihoods.
- Country:
- India
Bengaluru, once a city celebrated for its lakes and water systems, is now grappling with a severe water crisis driven by rapid urban growth and unpredictable rainfall. A new partnership between the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department, ITC Ltd., and The Art of Living Social Projects seeks to address this challenge.
The initiative focuses on rejuvenating the South Pennar River Basin, utilizing innovative water conservation techniques like Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR) to replenish groundwater levels. These efforts aim to restore aquifers and reduce dependence on external water sources.
This comprehensive strategy combines scientific interventions with community participation to ensure long-term sustainability. By integrating policy support, corporate responsibility, and community action, the project not only aims to secure water for Bengaluru but also hopes to serve as a model for similar initiatives across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Launches Month-Long Water Conservation Drive with Cauvery Aarti
Cauvery Aarti: A Government-Led Water Conservation Initiative
Protecting the Lifeline: Modi's Call for Water Conservation
Jal Shakti Abhiyan: National Initiative Sparks Water Conservation Revolution
PM Modi Launches Ambitious Water Conservation Drive