Reviving Bengaluru's Waterways: A Sustainable Solution for a Thirsty City

Bengaluru faces a severe water crisis due to rapid urbanization and erratic rainfall. In response, a partnership aims to rejuvenate the South Pennar River Basin through water conservation initiatives and community involvement, enhancing groundwater levels and creating sustainable rural livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, once a city celebrated for its lakes and water systems, is now grappling with a severe water crisis driven by rapid urban growth and unpredictable rainfall. A new partnership between the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department, ITC Ltd., and The Art of Living Social Projects seeks to address this challenge.

The initiative focuses on rejuvenating the South Pennar River Basin, utilizing innovative water conservation techniques like Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR) to replenish groundwater levels. These efforts aim to restore aquifers and reduce dependence on external water sources.

This comprehensive strategy combines scientific interventions with community participation to ensure long-term sustainability. By integrating policy support, corporate responsibility, and community action, the project not only aims to secure water for Bengaluru but also hopes to serve as a model for similar initiatives across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

