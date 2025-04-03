Turning Tides: Community Efforts Transform Illegal Fishing into Ecotourism Success in Del Carmen

In a significant turnaround, the Del Carmen Mangrove Reserve in Siargao, Philippines, has emerged from an era of rampant illegal fishing and mangrove cutting to become a key site for sustainable ecotourism.

This transformation, spearheaded largely by the local government and driven by community involvement, has not only curb illegal activities but also positioned the Reserve as a site of international importance under the Ramsar Convention.

Local fishermen, once engaged in destructive practices, have now become guardians of the mangroves, participating in ecotours and replanting efforts, significantly boosting their livelihoods and contributing to the community's economic recovery.

