Unearthing Oksoko: The Dinosaur That Redefined Useless Arms

A newly studied dinosaur, Oksoko avarsan, challenges the misconception of 'useless' theropod arms. Found in Mongolia, its evolution defies traditional narratives, showcasing reduced forelimbs adapted for digging, not grasping. This reveals how evolution shaped different functions for theropods, drawing parallels between these ancient creatures and modern-day bipedal animals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Edinburgh | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:43 IST
Unearthing Oksoko: The Dinosaur That Redefined Useless Arms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Edinburgh, April 4 (The Conversation) - The curious case of Oksoko avarsan, a feathered dinosaur resembling a flightless bird, offers new insights into the evolution of theropod forelimbs. Contrary to prevailing beliefs, recent research from the University of Edinburgh suggests these appendages may have retained vital functions over time.

Oviraptorosaurs, existing during the Cretaceous period, were once thought to possess 'useless' forelimbs. However, the discovery of Oksoko, with its uniquely adapted two-fingered limbs, indicates a complex evolutionary process influenced by habitat changes. This dinosaur likely utilized its diminutive arms for tasks like digging.

This revelation, stemming from analysis of arm bone evolution, calls into question assumptions regarding theropod limb functionality, especially the perceived redundancy of T rex's forelimbs. The study underscores the diverse evolutionary pathways these ancient creatures traversed, offering parallels to human bipedal development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

