Edinburgh, April 4 (The Conversation) - The curious case of Oksoko avarsan, a feathered dinosaur resembling a flightless bird, offers new insights into the evolution of theropod forelimbs. Contrary to prevailing beliefs, recent research from the University of Edinburgh suggests these appendages may have retained vital functions over time.

Oviraptorosaurs, existing during the Cretaceous period, were once thought to possess 'useless' forelimbs. However, the discovery of Oksoko, with its uniquely adapted two-fingered limbs, indicates a complex evolutionary process influenced by habitat changes. This dinosaur likely utilized its diminutive arms for tasks like digging.

This revelation, stemming from analysis of arm bone evolution, calls into question assumptions regarding theropod limb functionality, especially the perceived redundancy of T rex's forelimbs. The study underscores the diverse evolutionary pathways these ancient creatures traversed, offering parallels to human bipedal development.

