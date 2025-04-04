New Zealand Moves Closer to Designating Its First Herd of Special Interest

Nearly 12 years after the passing of the Herds of Special Interest (HOSI) legislation, the process to designate New Zealand’s first official HOSI has officially begun. Hunting and Fishing Minister James Meager made the announcement, confirming the initiation of the formal evaluation process. The proposal is set to focus on the Central North Island sika herd in the Kaimanawa and Kaweka Forest Parks, a project brought forward by the Central North Island Sika Foundation.

The introduction of the HOSI framework was aimed at promoting proactive management of highly valued introduced species such as deer and tahr. Hunters, according to Minister Meager, are seen as one of New Zealand’s most effective conservation tools. The government is now actively embracing a community-led approach to managing these herds, aiming to strike a balance between environmental conservation and sustainable hunting practices.

“The proposal we’ve received for the sika herd is an excellent starting point,” said Meager. “It reflects the dedication of the Central North Island Sika Foundation and its ongoing efforts to improve both the health of the sika herd and the surrounding environment. The designation of a HOSI will provide a structured approach for managing these herds in a way that benefits both conservation efforts and the hunting community.”

The proposed HOSI for the Central North Island’s sika deer herd would cover an extensive area of more than 125,000 hectares across the Kaimanawa and Kaweka Forest Parks. This initiative will be part of a broader collaborative effort that includes local landowners and various other stakeholders to manage the deer population and mitigate the environmental damage caused by overpopulation.

A key aim of the sika HOSI proposal is to enhance hunter participation in herd management, which in turn would lead to better outcomes for both the environment and hunters. The initiative is also focused on improving the overall hunting experience by ensuring that sika deer herds are healthier, more sustainable, and better suited for hunting. Additionally, the management plan seeks to enhance the quality of venison and overall satisfaction for hunters, while ensuring that the negative ecological impacts of large deer populations are reduced.

Sika deer, like other introduced species, pose significant threats to New Zealand’s native flora and fauna, with unchecked populations leading to soil erosion, the destruction of native plants, and the degradation of forest ecosystems. The proposed sika HOSI will focus on reducing deer numbers to achieve sustainable forest regeneration, thereby creating a healthier environment for native species.

The sika deer herd in the Central North Island is one of New Zealand's most sought-after game species, prized for its size and quality. The Central North Island Sika Foundation has long advocated for better herd management practices in the region. This proposal marks the culmination of years of effort to achieve formal recognition and structured management of the sika herd under the HOSI framework.

The designation of a HOSI would also be a major milestone for the Game Animal Council, a statutory body created by the Game Animal Council Act 2013, which is tasked with advising the government on the management of game animal species in New Zealand. As part of the designation process, the Game Animal Council will provide expert advice and assist in the formulation of a sustainable management plan for the sika herd.

In the coming months, the next phase of the process will involve targeted consultation with various stakeholders, including government agencies such as the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), the Department of Conservation (DOC), and regional councils. Key groups such as iwi, conservation boards, and local landowners will also be involved in discussions regarding the management and future of the sika herd.

Once this phase of targeted consultation is complete, the public will have the opportunity to provide feedback on a draft management plan for the sika herd. Public consultation is expected to begin later this year and will be an important step in shaping the future of the sika herd management strategy.

The establishment of a Herd of Special Interest (HOSI) will be a significant development in the management of New Zealand’s game animal populations and will serve as a model for future herd management initiatives across the country. The sika HOSI proposal demonstrates the potential benefits of combining conservation efforts with community-led management to ensure that both New Zealand’s ecosystems and its hunting traditions are preserved for future generations.

For more information on the sika HOSI proposal and to follow updates on the consultation process, visit the Department of Conservation’s website.