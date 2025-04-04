Maharashtra Launches Comprehensive Inspection of Water Conservation Works

The Maharashtra government has initiated an extensive on-the-spot inspection of nearly 14 lakh water conservation works across 34 districts, officials announced on Friday. This sweeping measure seeks to assess the utility and condition of existing structures before entering the third phase of the flagship Jalyukt Shivar scheme.

In a move geared towards preventing duplication in water conservation efforts by various departments, the Soil and Water Conservation ministry noted the significance of this task. 'The current survey is essential to understand the outcomes of past initiatives,' stated Ganesh Patil, secretary of the soil and water conservation department.

Since its inception in 2014, the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan has aimed at enhancing water availability for farming. With over 14 lakh structures geo-tagged using satellite imagery from the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre, the ongoing inspections across 34 districts aim to streamline data and rectify any overlaps or duplications.

