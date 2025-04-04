Tragic Fate of Spotted Deer at University of Hyderabad

In a tragic event on Friday, a spotted deer lost its life after being attacked by stray dogs on the University of Hyderabad campus. The incident unfolded near a hostel in the South campus area, where the animal was severely injured by a pack of dogs.

The university's security personnel, along with some students, rushed the injured deer to a nearby veterinary hospital, hoping to save its life. Unfortunately, the deer was pronounced dead upon arrival, with evident bite marks confirming the fatal dog attack.

This unfortunate incident is not isolated, as during the summer months, deer frequently wander close to campus buildings searching for water and food, making them vulnerable to attacks by stray dogs.

(With inputs from agencies.)