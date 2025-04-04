Left Menu

Tragic Fate of Spotted Deer at University of Hyderabad

A spotted deer was killed by stray dogs at the University of Hyderabad campus. The security team and students attempted to save the injured animal, taking it to a veterinary hospital where it was declared dead. Stray dog attacks on deer searching for food and water are common in summer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:40 IST
Tragic Fate of Spotted Deer at University of Hyderabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event on Friday, a spotted deer lost its life after being attacked by stray dogs on the University of Hyderabad campus. The incident unfolded near a hostel in the South campus area, where the animal was severely injured by a pack of dogs.

The university's security personnel, along with some students, rushed the injured deer to a nearby veterinary hospital, hoping to save its life. Unfortunately, the deer was pronounced dead upon arrival, with evident bite marks confirming the fatal dog attack.

This unfortunate incident is not isolated, as during the summer months, deer frequently wander close to campus buildings searching for water and food, making them vulnerable to attacks by stray dogs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025