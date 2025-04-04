St. Maarten's Homecoming Incentives: Luring Talent Back

The government of the Dutch Caribbean territory of St. Maarten is implementing an intriguing strategy to attract skilled professionals and students back to the island. Prime Minister Luc Mercelina has announced a series of financial and logistical incentives designed to make the return home more appealing.

Married couples will receive a relocation allowance of USD 2,000, while single individuals will get USD 1,100. Additionally, economy-class plane tickets and a six-week hotel stay will be provided, along with large containers to facilitate the transport of personal belongings. Families with children will also benefit from an additional USD 140 per child.

Beyond immediate relocation support, the government plans to offer salary adjustments in specific cases and assist with a portion of student loan repayments. These measures aim to tackle the current shortage of skilled professionals in St. Maarten, which holds a net migration rate ranking of 16th worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)