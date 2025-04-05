Dust Storm Triggers Evacuation in Thane's Unauthorised Building

A sudden dust storm caused damage to an unauthorised high-rise building in Thane, Maharashtra, leading to the evacuation of several residents. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon, according to Yasin Tadvi, head of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The storm's strong winds resulted in structural damage, creating cracks in the walls of two terrace-level rooms in the seven-storey structure located in the Thakur Pada area. In response, fire brigade personnel, disaster management staff, and members of the encroachment department swiftly arrived at the scene with a rescue vehicle to address the damage.

As a safety precaution, six residential units within the building were evacuated and sealed by authorities. The storm also caused five incidents of tree falls throughout the city, damaging multiple vehicles. Luckily, there were no injuries reported during the incident.

