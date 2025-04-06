Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Speeding Truck Causes Fatal Accident in Nagpur

A 77-year-old man died, and two were injured in Nagpur after a tipper truck hit a car and a paan shop. The accident occurred on Kalmeshwar Road. Car driver Zahoor Hasan was killed, while Rajkumar Dubey and Sachin Yadav sustained injuries. The truck driver has been arrested.

Tragic Collision: Speeding Truck Causes Fatal Accident in Nagpur
A tragic accident in Nagpur on Sunday left a 77-year-old man dead and two others injured when a speeding tipper truck collided with a car and a roadside paan shop, according to police reports.

The crash occurred as the car was traveling to Kalmeshwar Road. Zahoor Hasan, the driver, was killed in the accident, and he was a respected garage owner in the area.

The truck, which also hit a nearby paan shop, resulted in injuries to Rajkumar Dubey and Sachin Yadav. Authorities have detained the truck driver, Avinash Bhoyar, and charges are pending against the truck's owner as well.

