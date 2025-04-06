Tragic Collision: Speeding Truck Causes Fatal Accident in Nagpur
A 77-year-old man died, and two were injured in Nagpur after a tipper truck hit a car and a paan shop. The accident occurred on Kalmeshwar Road. Car driver Zahoor Hasan was killed, while Rajkumar Dubey and Sachin Yadav sustained injuries. The truck driver has been arrested.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-04-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 19:55 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident in Nagpur on Sunday left a 77-year-old man dead and two others injured when a speeding tipper truck collided with a car and a roadside paan shop, according to police reports.
The crash occurred as the car was traveling to Kalmeshwar Road. Zahoor Hasan, the driver, was killed in the accident, and he was a respected garage owner in the area.
The truck, which also hit a nearby paan shop, resulted in injuries to Rajkumar Dubey and Sachin Yadav. Authorities have detained the truck driver, Avinash Bhoyar, and charges are pending against the truck's owner as well.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes on Srinagar-Sonamarg Road: Leaders Mourn Fatal Accident
Tragedy Strikes in Asturias Mine: Fatal Accident Leaves Two Dead, Four Missing
Tragic Collision: Two Lives Lost in Delhi Car Crash
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Accident in Spanish Coal Mine
Mysterious Car Crash Reveals Hidden Cargo of Langurs on Delhi-Lucknow Highway