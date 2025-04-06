Tragic Collision: Speeding Truck Causes Fatal Accident in Nagpur

A tragic accident in Nagpur on Sunday left a 77-year-old man dead and two others injured when a speeding tipper truck collided with a car and a roadside paan shop, according to police reports.

The crash occurred as the car was traveling to Kalmeshwar Road. Zahoor Hasan, the driver, was killed in the accident, and he was a respected garage owner in the area.

The truck, which also hit a nearby paan shop, resulted in injuries to Rajkumar Dubey and Sachin Yadav. Authorities have detained the truck driver, Avinash Bhoyar, and charges are pending against the truck's owner as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)