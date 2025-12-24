Tragic Collision: Bus Tire Burst Leads to Fatal Accident on Highway
A government bus traveling from Tiruchirappalli to Chennai collided with two vehicles after a tire burst, resulting in seven deaths. The accident occurred on a national highway when the bus veered onto the opposite lane, leading to a tragic head-on collision with an SUV and a car.
- Country:
- India
A devastating accident took place near here on Wednesday when a government bus collided with two vehicles following a sudden tire burst, resulting in the deaths of at least seven individuals, local police reported.
The incident occurred as the Chennai-bound state bus from Tiruchirappalli was traveling along the national highway. A tire burst caused the bus to veer abruptly, crossing over the road median into oncoming traffic.
According to a district police official, the bus struck a SUV and a car head-on, both of which were traveling towards Tiruchirappalli. This led to the unfortunate deaths of seven occupants from the two private vehicles, and several others sustained injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- accident
- fatal
- collision
- highway
- bus
- tire burst
- Chennai
- Tiruchirappalli
- vehicles
- injuries
ALSO READ
Businessman in Custody for GST Evasion Worth Rs 8.80 Crore
Washington Ambush: The Case Against Rahmanullah Lakanwal
Seven persons killed in road accident in Cuddalore district after a bus rams into 2 vehicles: TN Police.
Stalin Launches Ultra-Modern Luxury Buses in Tamil Nadu
Angel One Achieves ISO 22301:2019 Certification for Robust Business Continuity