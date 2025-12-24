Tragic Collision: Bus Tire Burst Leads to Fatal Accident on Highway

A devastating accident took place near here on Wednesday when a government bus collided with two vehicles following a sudden tire burst, resulting in the deaths of at least seven individuals, local police reported.

The incident occurred as the Chennai-bound state bus from Tiruchirappalli was traveling along the national highway. A tire burst caused the bus to veer abruptly, crossing over the road median into oncoming traffic.

According to a district police official, the bus struck a SUV and a car head-on, both of which were traveling towards Tiruchirappalli. This led to the unfortunate deaths of seven occupants from the two private vehicles, and several others sustained injuries.

