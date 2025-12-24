Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Bus Tire Burst Leads to Fatal Accident on Highway

A government bus traveling from Tiruchirappalli to Chennai collided with two vehicles after a tire burst, resulting in seven deaths. The accident occurred on a national highway when the bus veered onto the opposite lane, leading to a tragic head-on collision with an SUV and a car.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:52 IST
Tragic Collision: Bus Tire Burst Leads to Fatal Accident on Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident took place near here on Wednesday when a government bus collided with two vehicles following a sudden tire burst, resulting in the deaths of at least seven individuals, local police reported.

The incident occurred as the Chennai-bound state bus from Tiruchirappalli was traveling along the national highway. A tire burst caused the bus to veer abruptly, crossing over the road median into oncoming traffic.

According to a district police official, the bus struck a SUV and a car head-on, both of which were traveling towards Tiruchirappalli. This led to the unfortunate deaths of seven occupants from the two private vehicles, and several others sustained injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025