Rajasthan Swelters: Barmer Breaks Heat Record
Barmer in Rajasthan set a new temperature record, hitting 45.6°C on Sunday, significantly above the norm. Other regions like Jaisalmer, Chittorgarh, Jodhpur, Kota, and Jalore also faced intense heat. Weather forecasts suggest an increase of 3-4 degrees in the coming days, intensifying the ongoing heat wave.
- Country:
- India
Barmer has claimed the title of the hottest place in Rajasthan after recording a sweltering 45.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the Jaipur Meteorological Center reported. This figure stands 6.8 degrees above the region's normal temperatures.
In various parts of Rajasthan, residents experienced a scorcher, with Jaisalmer reaching a high of 45.0 degrees, Chittorgarh at 43.2 degrees, Jodhpur at 43 degrees, Kota at 42.4 degrees, and Jalore at 42 degrees.
Barmer's record-breaking heat in April surpasses the previous high of 45.2 degrees Celsius recorded on April 3, 1998, according to a spokesperson from the MeT department. With temperatures expected to rise by another 3 to 4 degrees in the coming days, the current heat wave is anticipated to worsen, particularly in southwestern and eastern Rajasthan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Barmer
- temperature
- heat wave
- Jaipur
- Jaisalmer
- Chittorgarh
- Jodhpur
- Kota
- Jalore