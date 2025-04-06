Left Menu

Rajasthan Swelters: Barmer Breaks Heat Record

Barmer in Rajasthan set a new temperature record, hitting 45.6°C on Sunday, significantly above the norm. Other regions like Jaisalmer, Chittorgarh, Jodhpur, Kota, and Jalore also faced intense heat. Weather forecasts suggest an increase of 3-4 degrees in the coming days, intensifying the ongoing heat wave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Barmer has claimed the title of the hottest place in Rajasthan after recording a sweltering 45.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the Jaipur Meteorological Center reported. This figure stands 6.8 degrees above the region's normal temperatures.

In various parts of Rajasthan, residents experienced a scorcher, with Jaisalmer reaching a high of 45.0 degrees, Chittorgarh at 43.2 degrees, Jodhpur at 43 degrees, Kota at 42.4 degrees, and Jalore at 42 degrees.

Barmer's record-breaking heat in April surpasses the previous high of 45.2 degrees Celsius recorded on April 3, 1998, according to a spokesperson from the MeT department. With temperatures expected to rise by another 3 to 4 degrees in the coming days, the current heat wave is anticipated to worsen, particularly in southwestern and eastern Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

