Rajasthan Swelters: Barmer Breaks Heat Record

Barmer has claimed the title of the hottest place in Rajasthan after recording a sweltering 45.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the Jaipur Meteorological Center reported. This figure stands 6.8 degrees above the region's normal temperatures.

In various parts of Rajasthan, residents experienced a scorcher, with Jaisalmer reaching a high of 45.0 degrees, Chittorgarh at 43.2 degrees, Jodhpur at 43 degrees, Kota at 42.4 degrees, and Jalore at 42 degrees.

Barmer's record-breaking heat in April surpasses the previous high of 45.2 degrees Celsius recorded on April 3, 1998, according to a spokesperson from the MeT department. With temperatures expected to rise by another 3 to 4 degrees in the coming days, the current heat wave is anticipated to worsen, particularly in southwestern and eastern Rajasthan.

