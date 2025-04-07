Tragedy in Himachal: Tourist Drowns, Friend Missing in Chandra River

A tragic drowning incident unfolded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district as a tourist from Jharkhand died in the Chandra river. The search continues for his friend, who remains missing, local police reported on Monday.

The alert about a person seen floating nearby Sissu on Sunday prompted a swift response. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raj Kumar and a quick response team (QRT) hurried to the site and recovered the body of 19-year-old Amar Chand. His family has been informed, and the body has been sent for autopsy, police stated.

Efforts to locate Chand's friend, Samarth, are ongoing with seven teams, including district police, QRT, and a rafting team from Babil, joined by locals. According to witness Mohammad Obesi from Kanpur, the two had been staying in Manali and visited Sissu when they climbed an old iron bridge. Due to overpowering water flow, Chand fell into the river, followed by Samarth's failed rescue attempt.

