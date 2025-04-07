Left Menu

Tragedy in Himachal: Tourist Drowns, Friend Missing in Chandra River

A tourist from Jharkhand drowned in Chandra river in Himachal Pradesh, with a search underway for his missing friend. Amar Chand, 19, was retrieved from the river, while rescuers continue to look for Samarth. The incident occurred during a visit to Sissu's iron bridge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:06 IST
Tragedy in Himachal: Tourist Drowns, Friend Missing in Chandra River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic drowning incident unfolded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district as a tourist from Jharkhand died in the Chandra river. The search continues for his friend, who remains missing, local police reported on Monday.

The alert about a person seen floating nearby Sissu on Sunday prompted a swift response. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raj Kumar and a quick response team (QRT) hurried to the site and recovered the body of 19-year-old Amar Chand. His family has been informed, and the body has been sent for autopsy, police stated.

Efforts to locate Chand's friend, Samarth, are ongoing with seven teams, including district police, QRT, and a rafting team from Babil, joined by locals. According to witness Mohammad Obesi from Kanpur, the two had been staying in Manali and visited Sissu when they climbed an old iron bridge. Due to overpowering water flow, Chand fell into the river, followed by Samarth's failed rescue attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025