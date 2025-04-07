Left Menu

Rajasthan Scorched: Mercury Rises Amid Heat Wave Warnings

Rajasthan is experiencing unusually high temperatures, rising five to seven degrees above normal. The meteorological department has issued severe heat wave warnings for several areas, with Barmer reaching 45.6°C and others like Jaisalmer and Chittorgarh following closely. Relief is expected with a western disturbance later in the week.

Rajasthan is in the grip of a severe heat wave, with mercury levels soaring up to five to seven degrees above normal, as reported by the meteorological department. The highest temperature was recorded in Barmer at a scorching 45.6 degrees Celsius, a significant 6.8 degrees above normal.

The department has issued alerts for potentially severe heat wave conditions to persist across multiple areas, including Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, and Jaipur divisions over the next couple of days. Meanwhile, cities like Jaisalmer and Chittorgarh have reported temperatures of 45.4 and 44.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

A potential respite may come with a western disturbance that could lower temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius in parts of western and northern Rajasthan later this week. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called for adequate arrangements to combat the heat, including establishing shaded public spots and bolstering medical preparedness in hospitals.

